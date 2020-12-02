LAHORE: The Punjab government extended on Wednesday parole of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for one day, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave approval for the extension during a consultative meeting convened to take up a plea seeking extension in the father-son duo’s parole period.

The PML-N had submitted an application to the Punjab Home Department for extension in parole period of its president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz. They were released on a five-day parole period on November 27 (Friday) following the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

A large number of people want to come and condole the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar with Shehbaz and Hamza, the application said, calling for extension in the parole period.

Speaking to the media earlier, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Punjab government would not allow any extension in parole period of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza.

She said: “Extending release on parole is not a part of government’s policy. Whether it is a member of the Sharif family or an ordinary citizen, the government will ensure the same law.”

