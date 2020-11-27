LAHORE: PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were released from Kot Lakhpat prison on Friday on parole to attend the funeral prayers Begum Shamim Akhtar, ARY News reported.

Earlier, the Punjab home department had issued notification for the release of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on five-day parole.

According to the notification, the release of Shehbaz Sharif and his son will be for five days. The dead body of Sharifs’ mother will be brought to Lahore to be buried at their Jati Umra residence.

The funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered on Saturday evening at Medical City Complex.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved the release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to receive the body of her mother at Lahore airport and to offer her funeral prayers.

The lawyers had pleaded for their 15-day release on parole, however, the provincial government approved their five-day release besides allowing Shehbaz Sharif to receive the body of her mother at the airport.

