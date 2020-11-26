CM Punjab approves five-day parole of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has approved the release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on parole for five days to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

As per details, Usman Buzdar has approved the recommendations forwarded by the cabinet. Both PML-N leaders will be released on November 27 at 2 pm hours, sources said.

On Wednesday, the PML-N had forwarded another application allowing Shehbaz and Hamza to visit the Lahore airport and receive the body.

Meanwhile, the district administration had sought time to decide on the request.

Read more: Chaudhry brothers telephone Nawaz Sharif to condole over mother’s demise

It is to be mention here that the approval for the younger Sharif and Hamza’s release was given by the Punjab cabinet, where it was decided to release the father-son duo for five days to attend the last rites of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ataullah Tarrar had submitted the plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole with the DC to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif passed away in London on Sunday.

