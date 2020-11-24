LAHORE: The Chaudhry brothers, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of PML-Q, on Tuesday, made a telephonic contact with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to condole over his mother’s death, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Chaudhry brothers condole with the former prime minister over the demise of the latter’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar.

“I met your mother twice,” Chaudhry Shujaat was quoted as saying during the conversation adding that she was a loving and polite woman, who always gave love and respect to them.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that Begum Shamim Akhtar was like a shade to the entire Sharif family.

The duo also inquired after the health of Nawaz Sharif to which the former prime minister said that he was suffering from a lung-related infection.

Nawaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Chaudhry brothers and their family members for condoling over his mother’s demise and also inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is still being treated for a disease.

“I pray to Almighty Allah to give a speedy recovery to you,” the PML-N leader said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in NA, Shehbaz Sharif has passed away in London on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar announced the tragic news on Twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s mother has passed away.”

Tarar said Suleman Shehbaz informed about the demise of Shamim Akhtar from London via phone and added that steps are being taken to shift her body to Pakistan.

