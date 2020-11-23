Efforts to bring back body of Sharifs’ mother face delay: sources

LONDON: A delay has been caused in efforts to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, from London, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the body would likely be dispatched on Thursday from London as documents needed for the purpose would be prepared by tomorrow.

“The members of the Sharif family in London are trying to get the needed documents like death certificate, NOC for carrying the body and other related papers for dispatching the body to Pakistan at earliest,” they said.

The sources further said that it is still yet to be decided as to who would accompany the body from London.

It is pertinent to mention here that a day before, it emerged that the funeral prayers of the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would be offered in London before bringing the body back to Pakistan.

According to sources within PML-N, the funeral prayers of Shamim Akhtar would be offered at Central Mosque Regent Park Street in London.

The body would then be shifted to a morgue, they said adding that it would be brought back to Pakistan via any flight to Lahore.

A spokesman of the Jati Umrah, the residence of the Sharif family, said that Begum Shamim Akhtar would be laid to rest at the family graveyard of the Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said that the funeral would be offered in Pakistan at Sharif Medical Centre and it would take two to three days to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

