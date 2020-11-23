Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza likely to be released on parole for seven days

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz may be released on parole for seven days over the death of the former’s mother in London days ago, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the plea for release of both the PML-N leaders on parole was submitted by the PML-N to the home department Punjab, from where it was forwarded to a sub-committee of the cabinet on home affairs.

“Their release on parole is linked to the approval from the cabinet’s subcommittee,” they said adding that from there it would be forwarded to the chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar for his nod.

It is pertinent to mention here that Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have submitted applications for their release on parole to the deputy commissioners earlier in the day.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ataullah Tarrar submitted the plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The petition seeks immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz from jail to attend funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar and to receive the people that will come from every part of the country to condole with them.

The petition seeks the release of two PML-N leaders from jail on parole for two weeks.

The funeral prayers of the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would be offered in London before bringing the body back to Pakistan, where her funeral prayers would be held at the Sharif Medical City.

