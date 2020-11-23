PML-N submits parole plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: The Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have submitted applications for their release on parole to the deputy commissioner, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ataullah Tarrar has submitted the plea for release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on parole to attend funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

The petition seeks immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz from jail to attend funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhtar and to receive the people that will come from every part of the country to condole with them.

The petition seeks release of two PML-N leaders from jail on parole for two weeks.

The funeral prayers of the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would be offered in London before bringing the body back to Pakistan, ARY NEWS earlier reported citing sources.

According to sources within PML-N, the funeral prayers of Shamim Akhtar would be offered at Central Mosque Regent Park Street in London.

The body would then be shifted to a morgue, they said adding that it would be brought back to Pakistan via a flight to Lahore.

A spokesman of the Jati Umrah, the residence of the Sharif family, said that Begum Shamim Akhtar would be laid to rest at the family graveyard of the Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said that the funeral would be offered in Pakistan at Sharif Medical Centre and it would take two to three days to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar announced the tragic news on Twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s mother has passed away.”

Tarar said Suleman Shehbaz informed about the demise of Shamim Akhtar from London via phone and added that steps are being taken to shift her body to Pakistan.

Begum Shamim was staying in London with her son Nawaz Sharif, where she breathed her last. She was 90. Shehbaz Sharif also shared pictures of his deceased mother on his social media account and appealed to the nation to pray for her eternal peace.

