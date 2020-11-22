LAHORE: The funeral prayers of the mother of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif would be offered in London before bringing the body back to Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources within PML-N, the funeral prayers of Shamim Akhtar would be offered at Central Mosque Regent Park Street in London.

The body would then be shifted to a morgue, they said adding that it would be brought back to Pakistan via any flight to Lahore.

A spokesman of the Jati Umrah, the residence of the Sharif family, said that Begum Shamim Akhtar would be laid to rest at the family graveyard of the Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar said that the funeral would be offered in Pakistan at Sharif Medical Centre and it would take two to three days to bring back the body of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

He said that the request for release of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz on payroll would be submitted as soon as the body arrives in Pakistan. “We will seek a release on the payroll for upto 15 days,” he said.

Earlier in the day, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar announced the tragic news on Twitter and wrote that Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s mother has passed away.”

Tarar said Suleman Shehbaz informed about the demise of Shamim Akhtar from London via phone and added that steps are being taken to shift her body to Pakistan.

“Details would be shared after finalisation of arrangments”, Atta Tarar added.

Begum Shamim was staying in London with her son Nawaz Sharif, where she breathed her last. She was 90. Shehbaz Sharif also shared pictures of his deceased mother on his social media account and appealed to the nation to pray for her eternal peace.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other political leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Shamim Akhtar and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his grief and heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

