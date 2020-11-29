Shehbaz calls for national dialogue to steer country out of crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday underscored the need for a national dialogue to improve the country’s situation, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists at his residence at Jati Umra in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the need for joint effort to steer the country out of the crisis. He maintained that all the political parties should play their role to strengthen the country.

Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that he had felt helpless in jail when he heard about his mother’s death.

Earlier on November 13, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was going to have dialogue from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference flanked by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after inquiring about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, had said that several members of the PML-N were not with the narrative of the party supremo.

“Statement of Maryam Nawaz gave stability to PM Imran Khan’s government.”

The minister while giving credit to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for ‘playing’ smartly had added that PML-N’s politics was going towards a dead-end.

“Several voices will be heard from its rank before January 30.”

