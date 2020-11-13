PML-N wants dialogue, says Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is going to have dialogue from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after inquiring about the health of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, said that several members of the PML-N are not with the narrative of the party supremo.

“Statement of Maryam Nawaz gave stability to PM Imran Khan’s government.” The minister while giving credit to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for ‘playing’ smartly added that PML-N’s politics is going towards a dead-end. “Several voices will be heard from its rank before January 30.”

Replying to a query about upcoming general polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, he predicted that Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf will sweep the polls and the PPP will remain 2nd in the GB, while PML-N will suffer a major setback.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that PM Khan is not going anywhere he will complete his tenure. The minister said former president Asif Ali Zardari is PhD holder in reconciliatory politics.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in her interview with BBC on Thursday had said that her party is ready to hold dialogue with the “establishment” if PTI is thrown out of power.