Airport trolley boy arrested after trying to shake hands with Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: A trolley boy at Islamabad airport was put under arrest after trying to shake hands with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, reported ARY News today, Tuesday.

Usman Shafique who reportedly works as a trolley boy at the new Islamabad International Airport was taken into custody by members of the Airport Security Force (ASF) after trying to shake hands with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Bilawal arrived at Islamabad from Karachi when a civilian in the domestic arrivals section tried to get close to the Pakistan People’s Party chairman in an attempt to shake his hand, claims the detainee.

After trying to shake hands with the opposition leader the security guards pushed him backwards, the trolley boy was apprehended shortly after Bilawal exited the premises, sources revealed.

