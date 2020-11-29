PDM rally: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari orders PPP leaders, workers to reach Multan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has directed party leaders and workers to reach Multan ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally on November 30 (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari directed PPP workers and senior leaders to reach Multan where the opposition alliance is likely to hold a public gathering at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium tomorrow. He said in a statement that the anti-government movement will be strengthened if Punjab police tried to stop the political workers from taking part in the rally.

Earlier in his Twitter message, the PPP chairman alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is so threatened by PPP’s upcoming foundation day in Multan, Punjab. He criticised that they yet again attacked and arrested PPP workers including Kasim Gillani.

He added that PPP will host PDM on November 30 come what may and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari will be reaching to represent him in the upcoming rally.

PTI’s government is so threaten by PPPs upcoming foundation day in Multan, Punjab. They yet again attacked & arrested our workers including @KasimGillani. We will host PDM on Nov 30 come what may. @AseefaBZ will be reaching to represent me. #JalsaTouHoga — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 28, 2020

Read: Multan administration takes control of Qasim Bagh; seals routes

Moreover, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah have arrived in Multan today.

Fazlur Rehman will chair a session of PDM parties in Multan to decide on the future strategy of November 30 rally.

The Multan administration has put PPP leader and son of former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani, Ali Kasim Gillani, under 30-day detention following the instructions of the deputy commissioner under MPO-16.

Ali Kasim Gillani is facing charges of violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus and disturbing peace. He had been arrested by police officials from the rally’s venue.

Read: Multan police arrest former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son

Earlier in the day, the Multan administration took control of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium again besides arresting various Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and workers belonging to different political parties including Kasim Gillani, the son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gillani after they stormed into the venue by removing barriers,

Multan police and administration blocked the central routes of the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium and removed the tents, chairs and other equipment from the venue of the PDM rally. At this time, no PDM leaders or workers are present at the rally’s venue.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had announced to hold a public meeting on November 30 in Multan.

The local administration had denied permission to the opposition parties for the meeting owing to increasing virus cases in the second wave of the COVID-19 in the country.

Comments

comments