Multan police arrest former PM Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son

MULTAN: The police in their crackdown on Saturday against Pakistan Democratic Movement protestors have arrested Ali Qasim Gillani for leading riots through impediments set to restrict rallies in violation of Covid-19 SOPs, ARY News reported.

Police, in a bid to stop protestors from charging through the barricades set in place to stop PDM rallies which is said to be against the COVID-led SOPs, have assigned teams to deal with charged political workers.

PDM workers tried to lift the containers and other impediments set by police to clear the way for their scheduled rally however, the police cracked down on their riots and arrested, other than Ali Qasim Gillani, many including a crane operator and senior party leaders.

Earlier the police had also arrested Ali Musa Gillani, another son of the former prime minister and a local MPA, however, he was released on bail later.

READ: ‘We’ve taken control of stadium’: PDM workers forcefully enter Multan rally venue

According to the reports from two days before, the PDM scheduled a public gathering in Multan wherein a large number of charged workers of various parties in the opposition alliance went on rampage removing barriers and forcing their way into the venue, Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh.

The workers led by leaders of PDM constituent parties, including the PPP and PML-N, forcefully entered the venue by breaking the locks of three of the six stadium gates. They removed roadblocks erected around the venue by the authorities to keep the opposition alliance from holding its public meeting scheduled for November 30.

