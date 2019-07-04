MOHMAND: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday is all set to address a public gathering in district Mohmand, ARY News reported.

Arrangements for the gathering have been finalised near Bab-e-Mohmand. A 68-feet long and 20-feet wider stage has been set up for the party leaders, attending the public gathering.

As many as 15,000 chairs have been placed for the general public. The gathering will also be addressed by the central leaders of the PPP.

Addressing in a public gathering, last week, in Gujar Khan, the PPP leader had lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for its economic policies.

“Pakistan is going through the worst economic crisis due to the incompetence of incumbent government,” he had said while addressing to party workers in Gujar Khan.

He had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan who promised to not go for International Monetary Fund (IMF) has now bowed down before IMF, adding that the recently passed budget has imposed Rs1600 billion tax on the nation.

Bilawal Bhutto said that despite promises of jobs, there is massive unemployment in the country and people are getting homeless. “I request people to come out from their homes and protest against the policies of the government,” he said.

