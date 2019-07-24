KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has claimed it is now clear in the picture that Hasil Bizenjo would be the next Senate chairman, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Bilawal, in his latest statement, alleged that the government’s legislators are secretly contacting senators to take their side by offering money. “I am asking opposition’s senators to take money from the government but vote for us. We will not spend a penny but their [government] money will be wasted” said the PPP chief.

The young politician claimed that some of the government members are in contact with the opposition leadership and they would vote for them in the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Commenting over the PPP’s victory in Ghotki NA-205 by-election, Bilawal said that it is a clear message to ‘puppet politicians’. He thanked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership for its support to the PPP candidate.

“The victory [in Ghotki] has increased a vote of the opposition and reduced one vote from the government’s side. The people of Sindh have always supported democracy and Benazir Bhutto. PPP will never disappoint the nation over showing loyalty.”

He complained about not being provided an appropriate portion of rights in Sindh despite being on the same forum for all provinces. He said that PPP will struggle to get its due share from the federation. Bilawal claimed that the conspiracies of the government will fail and the opposition’s candidate will be victorious in Senate.

The PPP further called party activists to reach Karachi tomorrow (Thursday) to observe the black day. He announced that a thread of protests will be organised in all provincial capitals. He urged nationals to join the upcoming protests in order to raise voice for their rights.

While criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit, Bilawal said it happened for the first time that a premier criticised opposition during a public gathering on a foreign visit. He urged the government for not making such promises which cannot be fulfilled.

