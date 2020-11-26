KARACHI: With preparations for Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari’s engagement slated for tomorrow in full swing, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who announced Thursday morning to have been diagnosed with Covid-19, is unlikely to attend the event, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Bakhtawar is set to be engaged to marry the son of a US-based businessman on November 27 (Friday).

The sources relayed Bakhtawar and her sister Aseefa’s friends as well as their close relatives will attend the ceremony. Bilawal House where the engagement will take place has been sprayed with disinfectants, they added.

They said all attendees will have to bring a copy of their negative COVID-19 test along with them. The future husband of Bakhtawar, Mahmood Chaudhry, his father Younas Chaudhry and their other family members have already arrived in the metropolis. The event will be held in an open area of Bilawal House.

The staff of a catering committee set up for the event will also undergo Covid-19 tests and the staff tasked to decorate the venue have been directed to complete their work by Thursday night. The guest attending the event will have to adhere to SOPs.

All people working at Bilawal House have tested for the novel coronavirus.

