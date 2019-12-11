Bilawal thanks judges for granting bail to Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday thanked judges for granting bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds, ARY News reported.

Talking to the news men outside the Islamabad High Court, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari showing concerns over medical report of his ailing father thanked the masses for their prayers.

He said Asif Ali Zardari will go through the treatment as medical report highlights serious threats to his life.

Criticizing the incumbent government, the PPP leader claimed that incompetent government has ruined our economy and politics. “This is the last year of the PTI government.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was confident that his party will be in position to form government next year.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bonds in the court. Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption charges and currently, he is in the PIMS hospital owing to his worsening health.

On Tuesday, the former president had filed a bail petition on medical grounds in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

On Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced that his ailing father will file a bail petition on medical grounds.

