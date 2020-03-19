KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday said that they would launch joint efforts along with the armed forces in the Sindh province to tackle spread of coronavirus as at least two people have died from the virus in Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

“Whatever responsibilities armed forces are handed over from the federal government, they fulfill it as per the directives,” he said.

Addressing a presser along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal announced to postpone gatherings to commemorate PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary.

“Our first priority is to tackle the spread of coronavirus and will commence our political activities later,” he said.

He said that all government functionaries are performing their responsibilities and the provincial lawmakers are also directed to remain in their constituencies to create awareness of the infection and take part in efforts to tackle its spread.

“Entire world is striving to find a solution to the ongoing situation,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to recruit medical degree holders on a six-month contract period to fill the gap of shortage of medics as they face growing number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Read More: Maryam breaks social media silence with tweets on coronavirus

“Every person having a medical degree including doctors, nurse and technical staff will be hired,” he said.

He said that an amount of three billion rupees was collected in the fund established by the Sindh government and maintained by the chief secretary.

“Faisal Edhi, Mushtaq Chhapra and Dr Bari will utilize these funds,” the chief minister said.

Comments

comments