Bilawal demands health facilities for Zardari at par with Nawaz’s

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday demanded of the government to provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari at with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported

Talking to journalists, Bilawal urged the government to provide best medical facilities to PPP co-chairman, who was currently facing mega corruption cases and in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

He complained that the former president was not given access to medical facilities in Adiala jail and added that healthcare facilities was the basic right of Zardari.

The jail authorities were relying on an official doctor of the jail, Bilawal said and demanded that his family doctors should be included in the medical board to ensure better healthcare facilities to the former president.

He said that the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested after being convicted while his father was book even as his case was under trial at a court.

Read More: Services of 14 PIC doctors acquired for ailing Nawaz Sharif

Earlier on October 27, the government had acquired services of 14 physicians of Punjab Institute Of Cardiology (PIC) for medical treatment of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The doctors will provide services to treat Nawaz Sharif suffering from cardiac problems, who was admitted to Services Hospital in Lahore.

Comments

comments