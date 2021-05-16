KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to the healthcare workers whose services on Eid days led to the vaccination of 31,000 people in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

In his message on Twitter, Bilawal Bhutto shared a message from Sindh government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab regarding 31,000 vaccinations on Eid days and thanked healthcare heroes for their efforts.

Thank you to all healthcare heroes who gave up their eid so people of Sindh could be vaccinated. Best tribute you can pay to the doctors, nurses, paramedics & frontline workers who have battled this pandemic for over a year now; get vaccinated 💉& keep your masks on 😷 . #COVID https://t.co/HQbyKC06xw — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 16, 2021



“Thank you to all healthcare heroes who gave up their Eid so people of Sindh could be vaccinated,” the PPP chairman said.

The PPP leader said that the best tribute people can pay to the doctors, nurses, paramedics and frontline workers who have battled this pandemic for over a year now is to get vaccinated and keep their masks on.

Read More: 24-hour mega vaccination centre at Expo Centre Karachi becomes operational

Earlier, Sindh government’s spokesman Murtaza Wahab said that about 31,000 people got their COVID-19 vaccine during the three days of Eid at different vaccination centres in Sindh.

“The entire process has been made very simple by Sindh [government], I would urge all within the age bracket to come forward to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,” he said.

