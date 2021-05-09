24-hour mega vaccination centre at Expo Centre Karachi becomes operational

KARACHI: In the wake of the recent alarming surge in coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the disease, the Expo Centre has been reopened today (Sunday) for mass COVID vaccination drive in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The vaccination centre is said to be the largest in the country, where an estimated 30,000 people could be inoculated in a day with round-the-clock service to be offered to visitors registered by the federal government for the jabs, said the Sindh health department.

According to the director Nursing School, some 400-strong workforce of the Sindh health department comprising doctors, physicians, healthcare workers and volunteers would be serving at the centre round the clock for speedy and swift services to all visitors.

On the other hand, free-cost of cost vaccine is being inoculated to the registered masses with the NCOC portal at private medical facilities in Karachi.

It was in December, last year when Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho hinted at turning the Karachi Expo Centre into a coronavirus vaccination centre. The minister had also visited the centre to review the proposal and get a briefing from the experts about the possibility of the plan.

