Bilawal hosts lunch for PDM leaders ahead of Garhi Khuda Bux rally

LARKANA: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari hosted on Sunday a luncheon for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai and BNP-Mengal President Sardar Akhtar Mengal at Naudero House.

After the luncheon, leaders of the PDM constituent parties left for Garhi Khuda Bux where the PPP is holding a rally to mark former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s 13th death anniversary.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived in Naudero a day earlier while a delegation of the Jam­iat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) led by Abdul Ghafoor Haideri reached the city today. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has excused himself from attending the public gathering citing personal engagements.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari had himself invited leaders of the PDM constituent parties to attend the Garhi Khuda Bux rally.

