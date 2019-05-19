Bilawal to host Iftar dinner to opposition parties’ leaders today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday (today) will host an Iftar dinner for the leaders hailing from the opposition parties at Zardari House in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz reaching Islamabad today, where she will stay at her son-in-law’s house, from where she will leave for the Zardari House to attend the opposition’s meeting.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had invited the leadership of the major opposition parties for a grand Iftar dinner, hours after the party’s core committee decided to expedite efforts for an anti-government movement after Eidul Fitr.

Read more: Bilawal phones Maryam Nawaz and opposition leaders for Iftar dinner

The PPP chairman had telephoned ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan and other opposition leaders and invited them to the Iftar dinner.

Sources had confirmed that Maryam Nawaz accepting his invitation ensured him her attendance in the Sunday’s Iftar dinner.

Sources said that PPP wanted to include maximum opposition parties in the movement against the PTI-led government.

