Bilawal phones Maryam Nawaz and opposition leaders for Iftar dinner

ISLAMABAD: A grand Iftar dinner is being held by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto for members of opposition in the parliament, PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz also among invited, reported ARY News.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto is set to host an Iftar dinner this Sunday in honor of opposition members of the parliament.

PPP chairperson has personally contacted Maryam Nawaz over the telephone and requested her to attend the ceremony.

Political big wigs of PML-N and other opposition parties have also been sent invitations to the dinner.

Sources revealed that a major contingent of PML-N under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz are likely to accept the invitation and attend.

The final decision upon PML-N’s attendance will be taken by party’s central leadership.

