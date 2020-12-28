Web Analytics
Watch: Maryam visits Benazir’s grave along with Bilawal, Aseefa

LARKANA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz along with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari visited the Garhi Khuda Bukhsh graveyard of the Bhutto family on Monday.

They offered fateh and laid floral wreath on the grave of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Maryam’s spouse Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, PML-N leaders Marriyam Aurangzeb and Pervez Rasheed, PPP’s Sherry Rehman and others also accompanied them during the visit.

Also Read: Bilawal hosts lunch for PDM leaders ahead of Garhi Khuda Bux rally

Mr Bhutto-Zardari himself drove his car with Maryam sitting in the front seat of the vehicle from the Bhutto House in Naudero to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

Maryam Nawaz had arrived in Naudero late Saturday night to attend the PPP’s Garhi Khuda Bakhsh public meeting held to commemorate the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. She attended the rally along with other leaders of the PDM-constituent parties on the invitation of the young PPP leader.

