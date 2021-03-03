Web Analytics
Bilawal, Maryam revel PPP victory with Gilani's Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Apparently following their candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani’s senatorship from National Assembly polling Wednesday for the federal capital territory seat, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto remarked democracy s the best revenge via his Twitter handle, ARY News reported.

Via a tweet following Senate poll announcement today that declared Gilani victor over ruling party’s contender Hafeez Shaikh, Bhutto said, “Democracy is the best revenge. Jeya Bhutto!”

It may be noted that the former Prime Minister and PPP stalwart Gilani won his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s Shaikh for which the polling was conducted today in the NA.

Separately, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz tweeted on the same development to congratulate joint efforts by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that bore the fruit in the form of Gilani’s win.

She thanked God for making this happen and demanded the incumbent government to pack it up.

