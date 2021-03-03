Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PPP’s Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad in a major upset

yousuf-raza-gilani senate seat

ISLAMABAD: The former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani has won Wednesday his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the polling count, PPP’s runner bagged 169 NA votes against Hafeez’s 164.

Total of 7 votes was rendered rejected in the assembly.

FOLLOW Live updates: Senate election results start pouring in as vote count underway

The polling for the much-awaited Senate elections has ended, while the counting of votes is currently underway.

The voting process began at 9 am as lawmakers started arriving at the Parliament House and Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies to cast their votes.

Shafiq Arain of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first lawmaker who cast his vote in the Senate elections followed by PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Woman KP MPA shares photo while casting ballot during Senate elections

Pakistan

PIA Lahore to Islamabad operations resume after two years

Pakistan

Live updates: Senate election results start pouring in as vote count underway

Pakistan

RO rejects Shehryar Afridi’s plea for re-vote during Senate elections    


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close