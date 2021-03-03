PPP’s Gilani wins Senate seat from Islamabad in a major upset

ISLAMABAD: The former Prime Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart Yousuf Raza Gilani has won Wednesday his senate seat from Islamabad where he was vying against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Hafeez Shaikh for which the polling was conducted in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

According to the polling count, PPP’s runner bagged 169 NA votes against Hafeez’s 164.

Total of 7 votes was rendered rejected in the assembly.

FOLLOW Live updates: Senate election results start pouring in as vote count underway

The polling for the much-awaited Senate elections has ended, while the counting of votes is currently underway.

The voting process began at 9 am as lawmakers started arriving at the Parliament House and Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Assemblies to cast their votes.

Shafiq Arain of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first lawmaker who cast his vote in the Senate elections followed by PTI’s Faisal Vawda.

Comments

comments