Bilawal meets Sindh police chief, asks to continue work

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday met with Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh Mushtaq Mehar and other top Sindh police officials here at IG House, Karachi, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the PPP Chairman asked IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar to continue work after he [IG Sindh] and other top police officials requested to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and other senior Sindh police officials were also present in the meeting held at IG House.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province had requested to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had gone on leave for 15 days besides a two-month leave application from Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Special Branch Imran Yaqoob.

The sources claimed that other police officials have also decided to leave the charge of their posts citing the matter involving ridicule and mishandling of top police officials in a matter relating to the arrest of the PML-N leader.

Later in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed on Tuesday telephoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss matters related to the recent “Karachi incident”.

According to Bilawal House spokesperson, the PPP chairman expressed his appreciation to the COAS for taking prompt notice of the “Karachi incident” and his assurance of conducting a transparent inquiry on the incident.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday took notice of the “Karachi incident”.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS Bajwa had directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire into the circumstances to determine the facts.

