Bilawal, Nawaz Sharif discussion on resignations during APC revealed

ISLAMABAD: Details of the discussion between the top opposition leaders, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, during All Parties Conference (APC) over resignations from the assemblies have been revealed, ARY NEWS reported

According to sources having knowledge of the discussions on the matter during the APC, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered to handover resignations of all his party’s lawmakers to Nawaz Sharif and in return demanded him to return to Pakistan to lead the movement against the government.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Nawaz Sharif’s return would pave way for tendering resignations of the opposition’s lawmakers.

Nawaz Sharif replied in the same manner to the offer and said that they are ready to handover resignations of PML-N lawmakers to Bilawal Bhutto.

The sources later quoted the PML-N supremo as saying that both of them should handover their resignations to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, the issue later died out after a non-serious debate on it.

It is pertinent here that the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

Read More: APC announces nation-wide protests under ‘Pakistan Democratic Movement’ banner

A 26-point resolution passed by the multiparty conference was read out by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while flanked by opposition leaders including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and others.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

