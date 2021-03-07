PPP seeks PML-Q’s support for upcoming Senate chairman election

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, along with the PPP delegation on Sunday, held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Q, seeking support in the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman, ARY News reported.

The PPP delegation comprised of Bilawal Bhutto, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Jameel Soomro held meeting with PML-Q leadership to get support for the PDM in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

The PPP chairman reached the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and met with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain. Bilawal Bhutto also inquired about the health of the ailing PML-Q chief.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the upcoming Senate chairman election and the overall political situation were discussed.

PML-Q’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussian and Hussain Elahi were also present during the meeting.

After Senate polls 2021, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

The PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

Read More: PTI emerges as largest party in Senate, but suffers setback in Islamabad

The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate.

The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

Comments

comments