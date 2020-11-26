KARACHI: After Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, now his personal and security staff have been diagnosed with coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Sources familiar with the development said that five of Bilawal’s personal and security staff have been confirmed positive for coronavirus. Following the revelation, all staff working at the Bilawal House Karachi underwent COVID-19 diagnosis test.

It further emerged that some of the staff members who travelled with Bilawal to GB are showing mild symptoms of the pandemic.

The visitors have been temporarily banned from entering Bilawal House as a precautionary measure.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Bilawal in his tweet had said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

