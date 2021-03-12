Bilawal sees Senate chairman election as ‘stolen’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday blamed that the Senate chairman election was stolen from them, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused the presiding officer of rejecting their candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes unlawfully.

“We have won the election for Senate chairman,” he claimed, adding that the opposition had a majority in the upper house of the parliament.

Accusing the government of rigging, the PPP chairman said that they will move the court against the election results. He hoped that the court will provide them justice.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had decided to challenge the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate after its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani lost owing to the seven rejected votes during the elections.

According to sources within the PPP, the party had decided to challenge the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani in the election tribunal.

Senator Sadiq Sanjrani had taken oath as Senate chairman for the second time on Friday as house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

