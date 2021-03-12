PPP decides to challenge Sadiq Sanjrani’s win after seven votes rejected

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to challenge the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate after its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani lost owing to the seven rejected votes during the elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within the PPP, the party has decided to challenge the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani in the election tribunal.

Below is ECP’s view. Election is again being stolen from us in broad day light. Multiple judgements of courts available where stamp on the name of candidate were held to be valid. pic.twitter.com/p2LWNkWpaU — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021



Senator Sadiq Sanjrani took oath as Senate chairman for the second time on Friday as house members from the opposition alliance cause commotion over wasted votes.

As the oath-taking took place, the house experienced a row raised by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Farooq H Naik who argued against discarding seven votes which could have meant a win for joint opposition alliance’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The Senate chairmanship candidate for Sadiq Sanjrani has won the top seat in the upper house of the parliament supported by the ruling party’s alliance as he contended against opposition alliance’s Yousuf Raza Gilani. Read More: PDM demands parliamentary probe after discovery of spy cameras Sanjrani with his renewed chairmanship received 47 senate votes from the house while the front-runner for joint opposition alliance Gilani could claim 44 votes with about seven votes were rendered wasted. According to the presiding officer, 98 senators cast their votes to elect a new Senate chairman.

