PDM demands parliamentary probe after discovery of spy cameras

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to thoroughly investigate the discovery of spy cameras from the polling booth before the elections on the top Senate slots, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wrote a letter to the presiding officer (PO) which stated that four spy cameras were discovered during the Senate polls for the chairman and deputy chairman positions.

It read that the act of installing secret cameras during Senate polls was a violation of the Constitution’s Article 226 and the verdict of the Supreme Court (SC).

The opposition alliance demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee comprising members of the government and opposition lawmakers. It has also demanded the election authorities to seize the cameras and surveillance data till the parliamentary committee concludes its probe.

The letter was written by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senator Musadik Malik which was received by the presiding officer.

On the other hand, the Secretary Senate Qasim Samad has announced to form a parliamentary committee to probe recovery of ‘spy cameras’ from the Senate hall ahead of knife-edge polls for the chairman and deputy chairman seats.

Meanwhile, the new polling booth for the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman has been formed. The secretary Senate called members of the Opposition and government to visit the booth before the polling process.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed to have recovered ‘spy cameras’ installed in polling booth ahead of crucial Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

