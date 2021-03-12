ISLAMABAD: Secretary Senate Qasim Samad has announced to form a parliamentary committee to probe recovery of ‘spy cameras’ from the Senate hall ahead of knife-edge polls for the chairman and deputy chairman seats.

“The committee will ensure transparent probe into the matter.”

سیکرٹری سینٹ کیمروں پر کمیٹی بنا دیں اس سے پہلے کہ @DrMusadikMalik اور @Mustafa_PPP ساری وائرنگ کو کیمرے سمجھ کے اکھاڑ دیں ، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the new polling booth for the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman has been formed. The secretary Senate called members of the Opposition and government to visit the booth before the polling process.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed to have recovered ‘spy cameras’ installed in polling booth ahead of crucial Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

The government has nominated PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz as the polling agent for Sadiq Sanjrani, while the Opposition has nominated Farooq H Naek as the polling agent for Yousuf Raza Gillani.

The opposition alliance has a lead of three votes on the government and its allies in the 100-member House as the opposition has 53 senators, while the government and its allies have 47 members.

