Bilawal vows to fight for democracy till last breath

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday vowed to fight for democracy till his last breath, ARY News reported.

Addressing a workers convention in Karachi, Bilawal said that democracy is under threat and conspiracies are being hatched to deprive people of their rights in the country.

The PPP chairman said, “Democracy is our revenge.”

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that they will observe Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary this time in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, where she was martyred on Dec 27, 2007.

He said that they will kick off a new movement and present their agenda for the masses on 27th of December. The PPP leader said that conspiracies were being hatched against PPP and the Sindh government.

Bilawal urged the masses to support him as they had supported his mother.

Earlier on July 25, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that Democracy was under threat.

Addressing a public gathering at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground in Karachi today, he had said: “No political party alone can find a solution to the ills plaguing the country at present.”

The public meeting was organised in connection with black day observed by opposition parties on the first anniversary of the 2018 general elections.

