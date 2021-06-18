Bill on EVMs to sail through National Assembly, Senate: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Friday said that the government has made its intent clear on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and bill pertaining to it will sail through the National Assembly and Senate, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a press conference, Babar Awan said that they have already given the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) authority to hold elections using the EVMs. “We have introduced a bill on EVMs in the National Assembly and Senate,” he said adding that opposition has been conveyed that the bill could not be withdrawn.

He, however, said that a committee has been proposed on legislative affairs and the government was ready to fully participate in it.

The adviser further shared that no other institution than the Parliament has the authority to legislate. “Only Parliament has the mandate to legislate on matters,” he said adding that the government would not allow anyone to derail the process of giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that overseas Pakistanis could not be deprived of their voting right.

“The election commission has already taken demo of the electronic voting machines,” Babar Awan said and added that giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis would help in boosting confidence in Pakistani institutions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet has already given go-ahead to place an order for procurement of 500 EVMs for their trials in the elections of bar councils and press clubs.

