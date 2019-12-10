Bill to change uniforms of hotel gatekeepers rejected in NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday rejected a bill seeking to change the uniforms of gatekeepers performing duties at private hotels and restaurants across the country, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Alamgir Khan moved the bill, which was opposed by the treasury benches as well as the opposition parties.

The PTI MNA said the uniform of hotel gatekeepers was first introduced by Britishers to made ‘lower class people’ their slaves.

The PTI leader and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary was one to reject the proposal, adding that there are other platforms to discuss matters like that.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar also rejected the proposal.

The PTI leader, later on, talking to media outside the National Assembly has condemned the attack on FixIt workers in Hyderabad, yesterday (Monday).

Read More: National Assembly passes resolution against Indian ‘Anti-Muslim’ bill

“PPP workers attacked our social workers of FixIt at a time when they were constructing Autobahn road in Hyderabad,” said FixIt founder Alamgir Khan.

He went on to say that street crimes on the rise in Karachi as the police force in Sindh has become highly politicized.

Comments

comments