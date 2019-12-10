National Assembly passes resolution against Indian ‘Anti-Muslim’ bill

The National Assembly Session on Tuesday witnessed a resolution tendered by the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari on the recent ‘Citizenship Amendment Act’ approved by India, ARY News reported.

The resolution condemned the marginalisation of Muslims through the passing of such discriminatory acts which are meant to create chaos and anarchy in the region.

Read More: US panel eyes sanctions against Amit Shah over citizenship curb for Muslims

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 31 December 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

The Bill relaxes the requirement of residence in India from 11 years to 6 years for these migrants. Importantly, it is only applicable to the people from communities mentioned above, excluding muslims.

The Union Cabinet cleared the Bill for Parliament on 4 December 2019 and was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 10. The Bill is to be presented to the Rajya Sabha on 11 December 2019.

Read More: ‘Sicilian mafia’ reluctant to return to Pakistan: Dr Firdous

The Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) unanimously approved the bill while some showed dissent towards what has been dubbed an ‘anti-muslim’ law.

Pakistan’s national assembly rejected the immoral and unethical bill labeling it a gross violation of human rights.

Comments

comments