‘Sicilian mafia’ reluctant to return to Pakistan: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT: Without taking name of Sharif family, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that ‘Sicilian mafia’ was reluctant to return to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Sialkot, Dr Firdous urged Sharif family to return homeland and face the courts. Criticizing the recent PML-N huddle in United Kingdom (UK), she asked Shehbaz Sharif to hold such party meetings in Pakistan instead of London.

She said, “What an irony it is that opposition leaders are devising a policy to protect their corruption, while sitting in London.”

Dr Firdous said that the 18 questions will continue chasing PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and added that his narrative had completely failed in Pakistan.

The special assistant said that paper companies of PML-N president inflicted a loss of billions of rupees on country’s economy. She said they cannot befool the people of Pakistan anymore.

Dr Firdous said that corruption and wrong economic policies of the PML-N government had brought the country on the brink of economic disaster

She said that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to resolve people’s problems.

Dr Firdous said that improved economic indicators showed that the economy was on a path of growth.

