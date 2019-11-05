Billboards having image of PM Imran Khan installed in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Billboards featuring image of Prime Minister Imran Khan have been installed in Amritsar, India over his move to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a video available with ARY News, billboards having pictures of Imran Khan can be seen in Amritsar along with Navjot Singh Sidhu by the Sikh community to show their love and affection for the prime minister of Pakistan over his landmark decision to open Kartarpur crossing.

Sikh leader Harpal Singh in his statement said credit of opening Kartarpur crossing goes to Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The officials of Pakistan and India in a historic event on Oct 24 signed an agreement for opening Kartarpur Corridor.

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary External Affairs SCL Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries at Kartarpur Zero Point.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

