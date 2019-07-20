Billion tree project to cope with deforestation, global warming: President Alvi     

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi here on Saturday said that billion tree tsunami project will cope with the issues of deforestation and global warming, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, President Alvi said that deforestation was a serious threat to Pakistan’s climate and hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the project. He said that the current government was taking concrete steps to make the country clean and green.

On the occasion, the president said,”Our religion also lays emphasis on keeping the environment clean and green.” He said the billion tree project has a distinct position in making our country clean and green.

Read More: PM Khan calls for collective efforts for 10bn Tree Tsunami success

Earlier on July 5: Prime Minister Imran Khan had urged for the collective efforts to turn 10 billion Tree Tsunami project into a success for the future generations.

In his tweet, the PM had said, “PTI was the first party and govt that understood this phenomenon in Pakistan and started the billion tree tsunami. For the future of our generations, we must all strive to make our 10 billion tree tsunami a success.”

Comments

comments