Buenaventura city of Colombia has become a strategic point in the route to the US for drug trafficking, which has been a cause for major concern after murder and robbery became rampant.

The rape and killing of a 10-year-old girl recently sent shockwaves across the Latin American nation which gave way to theories of a possible demonic entity engulfing the city.

Bishop of Buenaventura Ruben Dario Jaramillo Montoya is planning to take on the unholy apparition by sprinkling holy water over the city by means of a helicopter.

The Catholic cleric, as cited by The Daily Star, noted that the devil needs to be uprooted from the city so that the locals would be able to “get back the tranquility the city has lost with all this crime, wickedness and the drug trafficking”.

The large-scale exorcism is planned for mid-July, when the city festival is set to take place, according to the bishop.

The mammoth event has garnered a nod from the country’s navy who will overlook the proceedings and provide the bishop with appropriate transportation.

“We want to go around the whole of Buenaventura from the air and pour holy water onto it to see if we perform an exorcism [we can] get out all those demons that are destroying our port, so that God’s blessing will come and get rid of all the wickedness that is in our streets”, told the bishop to a local radio broadcaster.

The announcement came about a week after the body of 10-year-old Diana Tatiana Rodriguez, allegedly abused and tortured before her death, was discovered

