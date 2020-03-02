NAB files reference over alleged corruption in BISP

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference against alleged corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported.

NAB Rawalpindi bureau has filed the reference against former chairperson BISP Farzana Raja and other accused. Ms. Raja remained chairperson of the BISP from year 2008 to 2013 during the tenure of Pakistan People’s Party government.

The reference comprised of 32 volumes has been sent to the Registrar Office for scrutiny, in which overall 19 persons have been made party.

The Executive Board of NAB had approved the filing of reference against former chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Ms Farzana Raja and others in a meeting in December last year.

The executive board meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, had approved the reference for granting advertisement campaign contract to four advertising agencies in contrary to Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, which allegedly inflicted Rs 1.46 billion losses to the national exchequer.

Comments

comments