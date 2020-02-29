FIA summos 938 Sindh govt officials who are illegal BISP beneficiaries

KARACHI: Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Saturday started sending notices to government officials who were illegally registered on Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), ARY News reported.

The notices summon those involved in the exercise and will be grilled by the agency for maintaining BISP accounts in their name and swindling the deserving and needy from their right.

The officers have been called to appear at the FIA corporate crime circle.

938 government officials of Sindh government have been reaping benefits from the income support program for the past few years.

17 and 20th-grade officers are also among the 938 involved in the criminal activity.

Earlier in the day, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into 14 deaths due to alleged exposure to soybean dust in Keamari area of Karachi in mid of February.

The authorities are investigating if exposure to soybean dust, which can cause severe allergic reactions, is responsible for at least 14 deaths and several dozens of patients complaining breathing problem in the port area of Karachi amid offloading of a consignment of soybean cargo from a ship.

More than 300 people were hospitalized or treated for breathing problems in the city.

