ALIGARH: In an appalling video, Raghuraj Singh, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), can be seen threatening those protesting against controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), ARY News reported.

In an obvious reference to those protesting against the CAA and raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath- both hail from the BJP- the local party leader threatened that if slogans against the two leaders were not halted then they would be buried alive.

He repeated the threat thrice to emphasize his words.

Warning “these handful of people — one per cent criminal and corrupt people against saying murdabad to Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Adityanath, he said, I will bury you alive.”

“Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only,” Singh said.

“Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly,” he said.

Read More: Citizenship Act: Indians stage mass protest outside their embassy in Washington

The situation in India has started to turn ugly over the controversial amendment from the country’s parliament led by BJP aimed at expelling Muslims from the country.

The move has sparked widespread protest in the country with several Bollywood and literary figures also coming out for the protests.

Students in various parts of the country especially Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University came out in large numbers to protest over the move and raised slogans of independence despite torture and barge in of police in the varsities’ campuses.

