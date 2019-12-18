Web Analytics
Bollywood finally speaks up over police torture on Delhi students

After keeping a mum for two days over torture from Indian police authorities on Jamia Millia Islamia students for protesting over controversial Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), some celebrities from Bollywood have finally spoken up and sided with the Delhi varsity students.

The response from Bollywood came after Twitter has called out the B-Town celebrities over their deafening silence on Indian police’s action against students from different Delhi universities.

However, voices emerged on Wednesday from within the community although still many top-notch actors choose to remain silent over the issue.

The most vocal voice condemning the incident was from Indian actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who not only condemned the brutal torture on students, but also announced to protest against the bill in  Mumbai.

The actor did not stop there and even called out a person who warned that if Muslims would resort to what he called violence they will be beaten black and blue.

Sidharth, too, came out in support of students and said, “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests.”

Indian comedian, actor and comedy musician Vir Das also came out in support of the Delhi students protesting against Indian authorities decision.


Top Indian actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Dia Mirza and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt and others in the film fraternity also expressed their dismay at the recently-passed bill targeting Muslims and reminded the authorities of the country’s constitution that calls for equality.

Other celebrities in the industry also expressed their anger over the decision.

