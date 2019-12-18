After keeping a mum for two days over torture from Indian police authorities on Jamia Millia Islamia students for protesting over controversial Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB), some celebrities from Bollywood have finally spoken up and sided with the Delhi varsity students.

The response from Bollywood came after Twitter has called out the B-Town celebrities over their deafening silence on Indian police’s action against students from different Delhi universities.

Here’s what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over. pic.twitter.com/lwkyMCHk2v — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 18, 2019

However, voices emerged on Wednesday from within the community although still many top-notch actors choose to remain silent over the issue.

The most vocal voice condemning the incident was from Indian actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who not only condemned the brutal torture on students, but also announced to protest against the bill in Mumbai.

Going to request David Dhawan to cast you in ‘Bigot no 1.’ .. you are perfect for the part. https://t.co/mJY06imbA4 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 15, 2019

The actor did not stop there and even called out a person who warned that if Muslims would resort to what he called violence they will be beaten black and blue.

Sidharth, too, came out in support of students and said, “My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests.”

My heart goes out to all the students back home in Delhi. In a democracy like ours, its sad to see violence against citizens for voicing their opinion through peaceful protests. There should be no place for violence of any form & intent in our country. I strongly condemn this act — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) December 16, 2019

Indian comedian, actor and comedy musician Vir Das also came out in support of the Delhi students protesting against Indian authorities decision.

People who peacefully question their government are not ‘anti-national’. They’re just people. It’s not their fault you keep changing the ‘national’. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 17, 2019



Top Indian actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Dia Mirza and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt and others in the film fraternity also expressed their dismay at the recently-passed bill targeting Muslims and reminded the authorities of the country’s constitution that calls for equality.

To speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men. India is burning. One can’t be mute anymore. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) December 16, 2019

Other celebrities in the industry also expressed their anger over the decision.

“ Democracy is not the law of the majority but the protection of the minority.”- Albert Camus https://t.co/MbEp38ZrQt — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) December 17, 2019

A black day for our democracy , and a day of courage and rising by the students of this nation against tyranny . https://t.co/90YzA8LxcV — Onir (@IamOnir) December 17, 2019

Wonder if this is a start or the end. Whatever it is, this is surely writing new rules of the land and those who don’t fit in can very well see the consequences.

This video breaks heart n hopes all together. Irreversible damage,and I’m not talking about just the life n property https://t.co/QGaZYpDCR6 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

