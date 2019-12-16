Web Analytics
Bollywood called out for silence on Indian police brutality against students

Indian police brutality

Twitter has called out Bollywood for its deafening silence on Indian police’s action against students from different Delhi universities. 

On Sunday, hundreds of people including locals and students from Jamia Milia University and Aligarh Muslim University protested against a discriminatory new citizenship law, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

The protest turned violent and clashes erupted after Indian police fired tear-gas and baton-charged students to disperse the demonstrators.

According to Indian media reports, later the police stormed the JMI campus without permission, fired tear-gas and detained around 100 students who were eventually released.

People are calling out major Bollywood stars for not condemning Indian police’s brutality against students. Jamia’s alumni Shah Rukh Khan including ace Indian actors have chosen to remain silent.

Margarita with a Straw actor Sayani Gupta called out the fraternity’s silence by sharing a picture of them with Indian premier Narendra Modi. She requested the actors to speak up against police brutality.

A Twitter user said that major Bollywood celebs are worried about box office returns, hence they won’t speak up.

However, a few actors including Dia Mirza, Swara Bhasker, Mahesh Bhat finally spoke up and registered their dissent.

“What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame,” Dia Mirza wrote.

Actress Swara Bhasker called the act “Shameful.”

Prominent Indian director Mahesh Bhatt also voiced out his concerns.

 

