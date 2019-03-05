BJP website reportedly hacked, goes offline

The official website of India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), went offline on Tuesday after hackers reportedly hacked the site.

BBC said, no hacker group has so far claimed the responsibility of the cyber attack, while party officials are yet to confirm the report.

Screenshots of the homepage of the BJP’s website have been circulating on social media.

The access to the site still remains restricted, a message from the website admin said , “We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. we’ll be back online shortly!” the message read.

It is worth mentioning, in the wake of recent warmongering of the BJP government against Pakistan, the Indian nation, including renowned journalists, analysts, politicians and even the leaders withing the governing party, has been denouncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisions of a stand-off with the neighbouring country, followed by Feb 14 attack in Pulwama.

The social media in India has been oozing out with posts saying ‘Go back Modi’. While few Indians were also seen chanting ‘Go Back Indian Army’ as the nation feels humiliated over their loss in a tit-for-tat air combat with Pakistan last week.

