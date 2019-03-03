Modi says ‘outcome’ would have been different if India had Rafale jets

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi admitted his country’s failure in the recent skirmishes at Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan Air Force, saying the outcome of the entire episode could have been different if previous governments had purchased Rafale fighter jets, ARY News reported.

The frustrated statement of Narendra Modi was followed by latest failure of Indian Air Force (IAF) as its two fighter jets were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in bright daylight on February 27 over another violation of airspace near ceasefire line.

However, the Indian premier blamed the previous governments and the opposition over ‘politicisation’ of the deal signed between India and French defence manufacturer Dassault Aviation for purchases of 36 Rafale jets.

While addressing an event in New Delhi, Modi said, “the country is today feeling the absence of Rafale fighter jets.”

“The results [of February 27 misadventure] would have been different if we had Rafale jets”, he said.

Read More: ‘Beware of leaders who bang drums of war’, Sidhu asks nation

It is noteworthy to mention here that PM Modi is facing allegations of nepotism and crony capitalism in the purchase of Rafale jets from France as Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised objections over alleged irregularities in air defence expenditures.

Modi said that opposition parties were ‘politicising’ matters of the Rafale deal and it was sorrowful to hear ‘our own people mocking our armed forces’.

He questioned whether the Indians even took statements of armed forces as serious or not.

The standoff between neighbouring countries had started when several Indian aircraft in the wee hours of Tuesday intruded into Pakistan from across the Line of Control (LoC) near Muzaffarabad sector on February 26.

Read More: Widow of killed Indian pilot appeals her nation to not cheer for war

They, however, scrambled back, dropping their payload in urgency on forested land in Balakot, following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Narendra Modi is being heavily criticised from inside its own country over warmongering to regain political popularity ahead of elections.

The ruling political party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has already faced electoral defeat in five states.

Comments

comments